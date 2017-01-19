Kung sakali man umanong magdeklara ng Martial Law si Pa­ngulong Rodrigo Duterte ay hindi na ito magda­daldal at hindi na rin mag-iingay pa.

“Ito namang newspaper, ‘Duterte, Martial Law.’ I will not declare Martial Law… at kung mag-declare ako ng Martial Law hindi ako mag-ingay…. at magtanong anong basis? P–ina ka, wala kang pakialam. Basta tumahimik kayong lahat. Ganun ‘yan eh. Sino man ang g***** presidente mag-declare ko ng Martial Law, Supreme Court, pwede ba ito Congress ganun?” pahayag ni Duterte sa ika-20 ani­bersaryo ng Premiere Medical Center sa Daan Sarile, Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija kahapon ng hapon.

“Basta ako, it is not found in the Constitution. It is not written there. But if I feel as a President that I have to preserve my country, I will declare Martial Law. Pero kung sabihin lang ninyo na peace and order ganun ngayon, tama ang military, there is no compelling reason really. But I will just fill you in as the days to come,” dagdag nito.

Matatandaan na na­ging kontrobersyal ang pahayag ni Pangulong Duterte kamakailan bunsod ng mga idiniga nito sa isang okasyon sa Davao City patungkol sa deklarasyon ng Martial Law.

Pero kahapon ay muli itong nagbitaw ng paliwanag patungkol sa komplikadong usapin.

“The President can declare Martial Law but any citizen of this country can bring a petition to the Supreme Court to question on the legal basis for declaring Martial Law… Eh kung magbangga ‘yung dalawa, if they cannot agree. But the President usually and Congress are betrayers eh. Pulitiko eh. …Who decides now? Supreme Court sabi huwag; sabi ng Congress, yes. Who decides? Eh siyempre ‘yung President. So ako. It will discou­rage me to become a despot because I now can interpret the law itself and it is final. Eh nag-aaway kayong dalawa eh ‘di dito. Iyon ang ibig kong sabihin,” pag-eesplika ng Pangulo.