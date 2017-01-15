Tungkulin ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na protektahan ang samba­yanang Pinoy kaya hindi umano mangingiming magdeklara ng Martial Law para mapangalagaan ang kapakanan ng bansa.

“You know I have to protect the Filipino people. It’s my duty and I tell you now if I have to declare martial law I will declare it not about invasion, insurrection not about danger,” bahagi ng talumpati ni Pangulong Duterte sa isang okasyon (49th Annual Installation of the Board of Trustees and Officers of the Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Inc.) sa Davao City kagabi.

“I will declare martial law to preserve my nation period. Wala akong pakialam d’yan sa Supreme Court, because the thing… the fight to preserve one’s life and my nation my country can sense every­thing else even the limitation kung gusto ko at it will deteriorate into something really very virulent I will declare martial law if I wanted to walang makapigil sa akin,” pagdidiin ng Pangulo.

Matigas ang pahayag ng Pangulo lalo na sa mga sangkot sa droga na patuloy na sumisira ng kinabukasan ng mga kabataan.

“And why are you declaring martial law? Because I have to preserve the Filipino people and the youth of this land that’s what I said do not go into that thing because I will kill you.

That’s what I said in Davao eh ‘di namatay na talaga anak ka ng sinabi ko sa’yo do not enter to this very dangerous thing,” sabi ng Pangulo.