All out war ng AFP kinondena

Kinondena ni Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate ang deklarasyon ng all out war ng Armed For­ces of the Philippines (AFP) gayong may tiyansa pa naman umano para magkaroon ng panibagong peace negotiation sa pagitan ng gobyerno at ng National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP).

Ayon kay Zarate, vice chairman ng committee on peace, reconciliation and unity, na ang all out war ng AFP ay taliwas sa mandato ng militar. Nanga­ngamba ang mambabatas na kung matutuloy ang pa­nawagan para sa all out war ay maraming human rights violations ang maitatala.

“In fact it is not yet officially terminated in accordance with signed and binding agreements. So why declare an all out war when there is a chance for the continuation of the talks?” pahayag ni Zarate.

Inamin ni Zarate na patuloy pa rin ang kanilang panawagan kay Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na ikonsidera ang peace negotiation.

“We continue to reite­rate our call for the President to reconsider his decision and to give the quest for peace another chance by allowing the negotiating panels to negotiate this February 22-27, as per the Joint Rome Statement, a bilateral ceasefire and the release in particular of sick and elderly detainees, and, in April 2-6, the continuation of the accelerated talks on Comprehensive Agreement on Social and Economic Reforms (CASER) and Comprehensive Agreement on Political and Constitutional Reforms (CAPCR),” paliwanag ni Zarate.