War on drugs, ‘di war against poor — Cayetano

Inihayag ni Sen. ­Alan Peter Cayetano na ang war on drugs ng administrasyong Duterte ay hindi ‘war against the poor’ kundi isang giyera para isalba ang mahihirap sa salot na droga sa kanilang komunidad.

Sa kanyang talum­pati sa Filipino community sa New York nitong Lunes, pinalagan ni Caye­tano ang pagturing sa anti-drug campaign ng administrasyon bilang ‘war against the poor’.

“The war on drugs is a program to get people out of poverty. Because no family with a drug addict as a bro­ther, son, or father can get out of po­verty.

If we have three million addicts, that means we have three million families with a problem,” paliwanag ng senador na namumurong maging kalihim ng Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) sa Mayo.

“The poor have become common victims of the drug pushers. When they become hooked on drugs, they engage in other crimes to sustain their vices.

If the government will not intensify its drug operations, the poor will continue to be exploi­ted by the drug pushers. The poor cannot defend themselves, they need us most,” diin pa niya.

Hinamon naman ni Cayetano ang international organizations na tulungan ang administrasyong Duterte sa kanilang kampanya laban sa iligal na droga, imbes na batikusin ang polisiyang ito.

Isa sa maitutulong umano ng internatio­nal community ay ­bigyan ng bullet-proof vest ang mga pulis at body ca­mera upang makita ang aktu­wal na operasyon sa paghuli sa mga pinaghihinalaang sangkot sa drug trade.

“Instead of criticizing us and trying to stop international funding, why don’t you give us bullet-proof vests for our police?

And why don’t you give us cameras like they use in the SEAL teams, so you could see the drug bust and you could see why they fire at these people?” giit ni Cayetano.