WANTED: A-GAME

Laro ngayon (Smart Araneta Coliseum)

7:00 p.m. — SMB vs. Ginebra (series tied, 1-1)

Inihanda ni coach Leo Austria ang San Miguel Beer sa matinding giyera para mabawi ang momentum sa Ginebra sa Game 3 ng kanilang PBA Philippine Cup championship series mamaya sa Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Ibinuhol ng Gin Kings ang best-of-seven duel sa bisa ng 124-118 overtime win noong Linggo sa Lucena, dalawang araw matapos madurog, 109-82, sa opener.

Nakakuha ng kumpiyansa ang Kings ni coach Tim Cone sa unang panalo sa tatlong pakikipagtipan sa Beermen ngayong season.

“Game 2 just proved to us that we can compete with SMB – certainly not win the series – but that we can compete on a game-to-game basis,” wika ni Cone. “It also showed us that we have to be at the very top of our game just to have a chance to beat them on any given night. That’s our challenge, to be at our best.”

A-game din ang hinahanap ni Austria sa kanyang Beermen.

“We have to have high intensity and we must ­execute our gameplan,” lahad ni Austria.

Una sa istratehiya ng SMB ay ibalagbag ang bola kay June Mar Fajardo sa paint.

“Definitely, we have to get the ball to June Mar. Du’n kami mag-uumpisa,” giit ng coach.

Laban sa double-team ng Ginebra, nagkasya lang si Fajardo sa 10 points, seven rebounds bago na-fouled out mahigit 2 minutes pa sa regulation ng Game 2.

Salitan sina Joe Devance at Japeth Aguilar sa pambubulabog kay Fajardo, sa kabila ay nakapag-ambag pa ang dalawa ng 16 at 23 points. Solido rin ang nakuhang performance ni Cone kay Scottie Thompson na may 18 points, 18 rebounds at eight assists. ­