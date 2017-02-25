Walang puwedeng umangkin sa tagumpay ng Edsa — Du30

Ang tagumpay at diwa ng 1986 Edsa People Power Revolution, ayon kay Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte, ay para sa sambayanang Filipino na naniniwala sa kalayaan at demokrasya at hindi sa iilan lamang.

“The spirit of EDSA does not belong to the one sector or one group of people, but to all Filipino who believe in freedom and a democratic way of life,” ito ang bahagi ng mensaheng ipinarating ni Pangulong Duterte sa ika-31 anibersaryo ng makasaysayang Edsa People Power na binasa ni Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdia sa Camp Aguinaldo kahapon.

Binanggit pa ng Pangulo na walang kahit anong partido, ideyolohiya, relihiyon at indibidwal ang maaaring umako sa mapayapang Edsa revolution.

“More than a mere celebration, now is the perfect time for all of us to reflect and objectively assess what we have lost and what we have gained as nation since that history event.

EDSA was not just a cry against years of abuse and corruption of governmental power. It was a demonstration of the power that a united citizenry could muster,” ayon pa sa Pangulo.

Si Duterte ay nabigong dumalo sa selebrasyon ng Edsa anniversary sa Camp Aguinaldo kahapon dahil pinangunahan nito ang muling paglulunsad sa Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro sa Davao City.