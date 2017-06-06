Walang nadagdag sa puwersa ng Maute

Hindi na nadagdagan pa ang puwersa ng Maute group na naghahasik ng gulo sa Marawi City.

Ito ang binigyang-diin ni Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla.

“No more (hindi na nadagdagan ang bilang ng Maute). As we have mentioned repeatedly, the area is contained, our forces on the ground control anyone who comes in and out, and we have localized these pockets of resistance to specific areas. I’m not at ­liberty to discuss.

But we are determined to take care of these areas of resistance at the soonest time possible, based on the instructions of the commander in chief, as well as the assessment of our commanders on the ground,” paghahayag ni Padilla sa ­Mindanao Hour press briefing sa Malacañang kahapon.

Nilinaw ni Padilla na mayroong mga nakikisimpatyang indibidwal sa Maute at nakihalo rin ang mga preso na pinalaya ng mga ito sa city jail pero ito ­umano ang senaryo noong unang bahagi pa lamang ng ope­rasyon ng militar.