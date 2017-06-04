Walang ebidensya na gawa ng terorista ang RWM attack

Umapela ang Malacañang sa publiko na iwasang sumakay sa mga naglalabasang espekulasyon kaugnay sa nangyaring insidente sa Resorts World Manila.

“Marami pong speculations kung ano ba talaga ang nangyari pero we’d like to first and foremost clarify that we are joined by the chief of experts, with Senator and former National Police Chief Ping Lacson in urging­ the police, the media and the public to please avoid speculations,” panawagan ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella kahapon.

Kung anu-anong impormasyon ang posibleng maglabasan, ayon kay Abella pati na sa social media pero batay sa ebidensya ay walang kinalaman sa terorismo ang insidente.

“It may grab the headlines, in Facebook likes, to spin the Resorts World tragedy as terrorism but that does not… with the evidence that we now have and it only feeds the… of itong international ano po, groups like ISIS is behind… it claims credits po.

They may claim credit but according to our evidence, it is not so,” pahayag pa ng Palace official.

Maging ang pag-ako ng ISIS ay ipinaliwanag­ na aniya ng kapulisan at nilinaw na wala itong katotohanan.

“Also, this is from our Police Director Oscar Albayalde but let me just reiterate. ‘Yun pong mga tanong-tanong ng ano, na some international terrorist groups are claiming­ responsibility for the Resorts World incident and the statement did say, they can always claim what they want to claim in their website, which… they have this reputation of claiming all atrocities all over the world to further… themselves to gain global popularity and to show that their influence is all over,” ayon pa kay Abella.

Gayunman ay nanindigan ang Palace official na walang katotohanan na ang insidente ay isang terror act.

“According to our evidence, the incident is a local peace and order concern,” dagdag nito.