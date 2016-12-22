Walang bonggang bonus sa mga pulis

Nanindigan si Presidential Spokesperson­ Ernesto Abella na wala­ talagang naipamigay na bonggang bonus sa matataas na opisyal ng Philippine National ­Police (PNP).

Ito ay sa gitna ng hirit ng isang top police official na mayroon itong natanggap na paldong cash gift.

“Well, somebody is supposed to have said that sort of thing, but from my own source, from own source, like I shared with you, nothing was received from their end,” paliwanag ni Abella sa press briefing sa Malakanyang kahapon.

“Nothing was received from their end and that nothing may be forthcoming. At least after that conversation yesterday,” dagdag nito.