Walang 5th round ng peace talk sa kaliwa

Hindi muna itutuloy ang 5th round ng peace talks sa pagitan ng pamahalaan at ng kampo ng National Democratic Front (NDF) na naka-iskedyul sa buwan ng Agosto.

Ayon kay Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process (OPAPP) Secretary Jesus Dureza, tigil muna ang usapang pangkapayapaan sa negotiating arm ng Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) dahil sa ilang bagay na hindi napagkakasunduan.

“In the case of the Communist Party of the Philippines-National Democratic Front (NDF), the talks, as you know, had been suspended on the fifth round…and the reason for that, as you know, was because according to the President, we need the so-called ‘enabling environment conducive to peace negotiations.’ At that time, the assessment was that the environment was not yet conducive to continuing the fifth round,” giit ni Dureza.

Sa isang press brieifing sa Malacañang, iginiit ni Dureza na susundin nila ang guidance ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na walang peace talks hangga’t hindi itinitigil ng mga rebeldeng komunista ang pangongolekta ng revolutionary tax.

Sa kabila nito, sinabi ni Dureza na may isinasagawang backchanneling talks upang magkaroon ng linaw ang peace negotiations.

“So, right now, efforts are ongoing on a backchannel in order to possibly come up with that enabling environment that would make it for us, in the Philippine side, ready to meet again on the fifth round of talks,” ani Dureza.