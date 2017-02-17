WALA SA DAMIT!

MATAPOS kong mabasa sa isang news report na si Ginoong Manny Pacquiao, ang turing sa cross dressers ay puwedeng maging dahilan para sa isakatupuran ang isang krimen… ang bangs ng diva that you love, ultraelectromagnetic ang pagdadabog!

Saan galing ang ki­yeme latik na iyan?

Juice colored!

Sobra ba ang katol sa bahay ni Mr. Pacquiao?

Lysol spray na ba ang pabango niya sa katawan?

Albatross ba ang kanyang panghimagas kaya ang halimuyak nito ay nanuot sa mala­king espasyo sa loob ng bungo niya?

Conform kete conform ang diva that you love sa basic polo, polo shirt, barong at disenteng pantalon at maong tuwing wash day Friday most especially noong taong gobyerno ako.

Maik­ling-maikli ang buhok ko at ginagawa ko ang lahat para matanggal ang pagiging kulot nito.

Then, BB Gandanghari came into the picture and arrived with so much style and cosmopolitan fashion sense.

When she gave birth, to the whole world, the Universe rather, ang kanyang Gandanghari persona… to say that she was maligned, riduculed and persecuted to bits is an understatement.

Patayin mo ba naman sa sindak at ilibing si Rustom Padilla?

What BB did, it triggered something inside this conformist. Kung keribels ni BB, na tuyot tingnan at statuesque like a supermodel, eh mas keri ko rin, ako pa na plus size at with a Diana Ross rebellious curls ang buhok?

Alam ko na hindi lahat ay comfortable na may isang bilugang bekibel na in full flowling long dresses on a daily day basis, rumarampa sa mall, dumadalo sa mga press payanig at kung anu-ano pang aktibidades.

In the course of time, napagtanto ko na wearing these dresses, naging personal ko na siyang adbokasiya.

Silently, it is my manner and means of educating the general public na hindi porke nakadamit pam­babae, bastusin at dapat maliitin, insultuhin at gawing katatawanan.

Hindi sinusukat ang pagkatao mo sa kung ano ang suot mo. What they see outside is superficial.

If they are truly inte­rested to go beyond the dresses, magiging masaya sila sa kanilang discovery.

Life is indeed too short not to wear a party dress.

Sabi nga ni rocker and icon Iggy Pop on cross dressing, “I’m not afraid to ‘dress like a woman’ because I don’t think it is shameful to be a woman.”