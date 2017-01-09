‘WAG MATAKOT!

Hinimok ng Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) ang mga deboto ng Poong Nazareno na ituloy ang kanilang planong paglahok sa Traslacion sa kabila ng banta ng tero­­­­­­ris­mo sa mismong araw ng Kapistahan.

“They should not be cowed by reports of possible terrorist attacks as that will fulfill the desires of terrorists,” pahayag ni Col. Edgard Arevalo, chief of the AFP Public Affairs Office kahapon.

“The AFP advises the devotees to go out and fulfill the beaconing of their faith today for the ‘Pahalik’ and tomorrow during the Feast of the Black Nazarene,” dagdag ng opisyal.

Kasabay nito ay sini­guro ng opisyal sa mga deboto ng Poong Nazareno ang seguridad ng mga dadalo sa ‘Pahalik’ at Traslacion kung saan ay inaasahang aabot sa milyon ang dadalo.

Sa pinakahuling ulat kagabi, nakapagtala ang Philippine National Police (PNP) ng tinatayang 24,000 debotong nagtu­ngo sa Quirino Grandstand sa Rizal Park para dumalo sa Pahalik.

“The faithful are ­assured that the security forces have prepared for and implemented the security measures they have laid out for the Believers who will flock to the venues of the ‘Pahalik’ and the Traslacion,” giit ni AFP spokesman.

Ayon naman sa mga nag-organisa ng mga ­aktibidad, inaasahan nilang aabot sa 15 milyon ang lalahok sa kapista­han ng Poong Nazareno kung saan ay 1.5 milyon hanggang 1.2 milyon ang inaasahang dadalo sa traslacion.

Kasabay nito ay ­pinaalalahanan ng opisyal ang publiko na sumunod lamang sa protocol katulad ng hindi pagdadala ng backpack at mga deadly weapons.

“They should trust that their security forces are out there, among them, and looking over them in the entire period. We still urge the people though to support and coope­rate with their security forces,” pahayag pa ni Arevalo.