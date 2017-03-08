Vilma at Grace, pasok sa MMFF 2017 EXECOM

HAVEY: Pagkatapos ng lahat ng pagbabago noong nakalipas na Metro Manila Film Festival, mukhang magiging exciting pa rin ang MMFF sa taong ito.

Kasabay ng kanyang kaarawan kahapon, inihayag ng MMFF overall chairman Tim Orbos ang mga kasapi ng Exe­cutive Committee para sa taong ito.

Sabi ni Chairman Tim, “This year’s MMFF Exe­com members are tho­roughly screened and vetted to get a much wider spectrum and cross cut from the movie industry different stakeholders of the industry, academe, government, media, and private sector professionals.

“We want that the major stakeholders in the movie industry are represented in the Execom.”

Pinangungunahan nina Senator Grace Poe-Llamanzares at Congresswoman Vilma Santos-Recto ang EXECOM ngayong taon.

Pinalitan nila sina Senator Sonny Angara at Congressman Alfred Vargas.

Ang iba pang appointed members of the MMFF Execom ay sina Police Director Oscar Albayalde, chief of the Philippine National Police-National Capital Region;

Taguig Mayor Lani Cayetano; Rachel Arenas, chairperson of the Movie, Te­levision Review and Classification Board; Liza Diño, chairperson of the Film Development Council of the Philippines; Wilson Tieng, president of the Movie Producers and Distributors Association of the Philippines; Jun Romana of the Bureau of Broadcast Services; Jesse Ejercito of the Philippine Motion Picture Producers Association; Marichu Maceda, chairperson of the Mo­welfund; Actress Boots Anson-Rodrigo; Victor Villegas , film distributor; Edgar Tejerero, pre­sident of the SM Lifestyle Inc.; Lawyer Rolando Duenas, assistant gene­ral manager of the Ayala Cinemas. Christina Caparas, general manager of Vista Mall Cinemas; Evylene Advincula, operations manager of Robinsons Movieworld; Movie directors Jose Romero IV and Mel Chionglo; Rolando Tolentino, representing the academe; Ed Lejano, executive director of the Quezon City Film Development Commission; Scriptwriter Ricky Lee;

Journalist and documentary producer Kara Magsanoc-Alikpala; Professor and multimedia practitioner Noel Ferrer; And Chairman of the Optical Media Board, Atty. Anselmo Adriano.

Sabi ni Chairman Orbos, “The best practices from last year will be adapted and further improved for a much better film festival this year.

“We owe it to the mo­viegoing public who untiringly supports the MMFF throughout the years.”

With a broad base and star-studded MMFF Exe­com line up, mukhang magiging exciting ang Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino ngayong taon.

Dagdag ni Chairman Tim Orbos, “After the success of the 2016 MMFF where artistic quality became the main focus, this year’s MMFF would want to move forward with a crop of entries that would combine quality and box office potential.

“We will never abandon the artistic gains we had last year but we need to push forward in this ­direction,” Orbos said.

Ex ni Ehra, naka-move on na!

WALEY: Nasa mga huling linggo na ng staging ng musicale na Care Divas na magtatapos sa March 19 sa PETA Theater.

Kasama sa naturang produksyon si Myke Salomon na aktor at musical director ng hit musicales na Rak of Aegis, 3 Stars And A Sun, Ako Si Josephine at Dirty Old Musical.

Dito sa Care Divas, leading man siya nina Melvin Lee at Red Concepcion na caregivers sa Middle East.

Si Myke ay dating boyfriend (for the longest time) ni Ehra Ma­drigal who recently got married to her Chinese fiance Tom Heung in Boracay.

Bagama’t nakakapanghinayang ang mahabang taong kanilang pinagsamahan (since school days pa nila), it seems like everything feel into place noong maghiwalay sila.

Myke, while still with the Sabado Boys, is now an award-winning and much sought after musical director and actor.

Kahit sa film scoring, kinilala na ang ga­ling niya.

He will soon be in he lead role of Game Of Trolls ng PETA rin on March 31, April 1 and 2; and he is also in charge of Sarah Geronimo’s musicale Bongga Ka Day for Viva.

***

