Villar walang planong ipagbawal ang unli rice

Tiniyak kahapon ni Senator Cynthia Villar,­ chairperson ng Senate Committee on Agriculture and Food, sa rice-loving Filipinos na wala siyang planong magsampa ng panukalang batas upang ipagbawal ang pagbibigay ng ‘unlimited rice (unli rice)’ sa restaurants at iba pang food ­establishments.

“I am not planning to make a law banning ‘unli rice’, not at all. I just voiced out my concern that eating too much rice is one of the main causes of high blood sugar that leads to diabetes. But, of course, I cannot prevent people from eating ­unlimited amount of rice. It is their choice. It was just a genuine expression of concern on my part,” paliwanag ni Villar.

Pinangunahan ni Villar ang Senate hearing sa rice importation at iba pang rice-related matters noong Miyerkules (June 14). Tinalakay ang usa­ping ito sa naturang pagdinig at sa sumunod na press conference.

Binigyan diin niya na sa ibang bansa, isinusulong ang balanced diet na may konting kanin at maraming gulay.

“In schools in Japan, the students even discuss the nutritional value of their meals for the day before they eat. They also harvest the vegetables they eat from the garden in their school. Of course, we want our children and children’s children to grow up healthy,” dagdag pa ni Villar.

“I have recommended to the government departments and they are doing it in some areas already to incorporate vegetable gardening in schools in the feeding program, for instance. They can also source the ingredients locally, particularly the perishable produce, to help the small farmers and cooperatives,” sabi pa ni Villar.

Sinabi ni Villar na talagang mahirap na mapa­hinto ang mga Filipino­ sa pagkain ng kanin dahil ang Pilipinas ay isang nasyon ng ‘rice eaters’. Subalit upang maiwasan ang mga panganib sa kalusugan, sinabi niya na magandang ideya ang pagbawas sa kinakaing kanin.