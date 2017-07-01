VIC, VICE, COCO at JENNYLYN, BALIK SA MMFF 2017

KASUNDUAN SA FDCP: Originally, kahapon nakatakda ang announcement ng first 4 official entries ng Metro Manila Film Festival 2017.

Ngunit dahil umu­rong din nang isang araw ang announcement ng 12 entries ng Pista Ng Pelikulang Pilipino, nagkausap si FDCP Chair Liza Diño at MMDA General Manager Tim Orbos para mag-give way muna ang MMFF sa announcement ng FDCP.

Nang ilabas namin ang kasunduang iyun ay maraming nambatikos at nagsabi na dapat i-honor ang deadlines na na-set dahil pati ang mga producers ay sumusunod sa timelines na napagkasunduan.

Meron pang iba na nambuska na baka hindi pa handa ang komite sa resulta kaya pino-postpone ang announcement.

Ang nangyari, pinauna lang ang FDCP para ihayag ang 12 pelikulang pasok sa Pista Ng Pelikulang Pilipino.

Pagkatapos, ang MMFF first 4 entries ng isinunod.

Heto ang 12 official entries sa PISTA NG PELIKULANG PILIPINO na gaganapin sa August 16-22.

#1 Birdshot

#2 Triptiko

#3 Salvage

#4 Ang Manananggal Sa Unit 23B

#5 Star Na Si Van Damme Stallone

#6 Patay Na Si Hesus

#7 Bar Boys

#8 Paglipay

#9 100 Tula Para Kay Stella

#10 Pauwi Na

#11 AWOL

#12 Hamog

***

MMFF 2017 FIRST 4

This year, the Metro Manila Film Festival Secretariat received a very encouraging and diverse roster of 26 film-applicants which were eva­luated based on the following criteria:

40% artistic excellence;

40% commercial appeal;

10% promotion of Filipino cultural and historical values;

10% global appeal.

The Metro Manila Film Festival Executive Committee, upon the re­commendation of its Selection Committee, hereby announces the first 4 official entries to the MMFF 2017 based on the script submission:

Ang Panday (Director: Rodel Nacianceno; Producer:CCM Creative Productions, Inc.; Lead Actor: Coco Martin)

Almost Is Not Enough (Director: Dan Villegas; Producers: Quantum & MJM Productions; Lead Actors: Jennylyn Mercado & Je­richo Rosales)

The Revengers (Director: Joyce A. Bernal; Producers: Star Cinema & Viva Films; Lead Actors: Vice Ganda, Daniel Padilla & Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach)

LOVE TRAPS #Family Goals (Director: Antonio Y. Reyes; Producer: Octo Arts Films; Lead Actors: Vic Sotto & Dawn Zulueta)

So, sa unang apat na entries, balik sina Bossing Vic, Vice Ganda, Coco at Jennylyn sa MMFF.

Suki sila sa festival na namahinga noong isang taon.

Maraming mga re­aksyon ang mga tao ngunit umasa na lang tayo na mas maganda ang kanilang ihahain na pelikula pagdating ng Kapaskuhan.

***

HINDI PA TAPOS ANG BOKSING.

Kung heavy on commercial viability ang napili sa first round ng selection based on scripts, exciting ang selection ng finished films.

Nandu’n na kasi mismo, makikita ang full artistic merit ng pelikula with its execution.

The films with the duly accomplished application forms and complete requirements can be submitted to the MMFF Secretariat until October 2 for early birds, and until October 30 for the regular submission.

***

RESIGNATION NG 2 EXECOM MEMBERS.

Noon pa man bago mag-screening, nagbitiw na bilang EXECOM member at member ng Selection Committee ang documentarist na si Kara Magsanoc-Alikpala.

Sinundan ito kahapon ng pagbibitiw ni Manunuri at MTRCB member Roland Tolentino dahil na rin siguro sa proseso af kinalabasan ng resulta ng unang apat na official entries.

Heto ang sagot ng MMFF Execom Chairman na si Tim Orbos, “Though it is unfortunate that Roland Tolentino and Kara Magsanoc-Alikpala have resigned as EXECOM members, we respect their decision and have amicably par­ted ways.

“We also maintain our objective to provide our MMFF patrons quality films with commercial value for this Christmas season.”