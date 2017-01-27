ULO IPADADALA SA SOUTH KOREA

Pinanggigilan at binalaan ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na may kalalagyan ang mga pulis na nasa likod ng pagkamatay ng South Korean businessman na si Jee Ick-Joo.

Kasabay nito ay hu­mingi rin ng dispensa si Duterte sa mga mamamayan ng South Korea dahil sa nangyari.

“I said I’m very sorry for the incident and I… but I can assure you I will see to it. Better if they escape on prison I’ll send their heads to you… T–ina kayong mga pulis, bantay kayo hindi ko kayo papalusutin. You will suffer… then I can maybe send your heads to South Korea,” paha­yag ni PDu30 sa dinaluhang seremonya kahapon ng hapon sa Maasim, Sarangani.

Mariin ang pagtitiyak Pangulong Duterte na matindi ang gagawing pagpapanagot sa mga res­ponsable sa pagkamatay ng South Korean national.

“I apologize for the death of your compatriot. We are very sorry that it had to happen but I can assure you those responsible are known to us already and they will have to go to prison and I will see to it that they are sentence to maximum,” giit ni Duterte.

“There is no death penalty because… well if there is… I’ll hang them in one day 20 of them, 20 a day and if you need an additional fuel I gladly send you the cadaver to fuel the burners,” pagdidiin pa nito.