UAAP girls volley level up sa Season 80

Ilalarga ang UAAP Season 80 high school volleyball tournament sa September 9 sa mas ma­laking venue para mara­ming makapanood na fans.

Sa mga nakaraang seasons, nilalaro lang ang juniors competitions sa school gyms.

Ngayon ay hahataw ang girls at boys volleyball sa taraflex floor sa air-conditioned FilOil Flying V Centre.

“We wanted to develop volleyball players through good playing conditions,” ani Sports Vision president Moying Martelino.

Ilalaro ang UAAP high school volleyball matches sa pagitan ng men’s at women’s volleyball games ng PVL Collegiate Conference tuwing Lunes, Miyerkules at Sabado.

‘Pag Linggo na walang PVL games, apat na boys matches na magsisimula ng 10 a.m. at isang girls game (8 a.m.) ang pasisibatin.

“They (Sports Vision) really helped us to elevate the competition. To give the young promising players and future volleyball superstars a better playing venue so they can really perform at their best,” pahayag ni NU athletic director at UAAP board representative Chito Loyzaga sa press briefing kahapon.

Defending champions ang Bullpups sa girls at boys divisions.