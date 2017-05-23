TULOY ANG LABAN!

Pursigido na ang aktres na si Coleen Garcia na kasuhan ang da­ting pulis na naka-engkuwentro niya na nagresulta ng pagkasugat ng kanyang mukha sa Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Taguig City kamakailan.

“So.. yes, we are planning to push through with our complaints against him,” ayon sa aktres na noong una ay walang planong asuntuhin ang sangkot na pulis nang ibahagi sa social media ang inabot.

“I’ve already filed a report in the Makati police station, and I learned that the officers we were dealing with last night were actually MARSHALS.”

“I asked them over and over last night though, ‘Di ba po Pulis kayo?’ and they didn’t deny it, so I was under the impression that they were actual police officers, which is why I was so frustra­ted by their lack of action.”

“They are still autho­rity figures nonetheless and it’s still their job to resolve matters such as this.

“I’m still disappoin­ted by the way the marshals handled (or failed to handle) the situation, but the POLICE officers at the station were very helpful with everything,” ayon pa sa post ng aktres sa kanyang Facebook account kaugnay sa naging engkuwentro sa nagpakilalang pulis.

Matatandaang May 22 nang mangyari ang insidente kung saan ay nasangkot ang aktres sa road rage na humantong sa pagkakakalmot ng kanyang mukha ng dating pulis.