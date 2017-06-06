Tuloy ang airstrike

Nilinaw ni Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla Jr., na walang direktiba upang ipatigil ang airstrike sa Marawi City.

Ito ay sa gitna ng nangyaring “friendly fire” noong isang linggo na nagresulta sa pagkamatay ng 10 sundalo.

Ayon kay Padilla, ang desisyon para sa air support ay nakadepende sa ground commander at hindi, aniya, inalis ang opsyon na ito.

“So, he may still call for an airstrike or for air support on specific targets that he sees as a threat to his forces. So, it was not stopped. The ground commanders have not been denied this capability,” paliwanag ni Padilla sa Mindanao Hour press briefing sa Malacañang kahapon.

Ang ginawa umano ng AFP ay hindi na ginamit ang aircraft sa sumablay na airstrike.

“What we did, however, after that accident is to pull out the aircraft that was involved, the type of aircraft that was involved.

So we’re no longer using that aircraft for airstrikes at the moment, until after the investigation is done. So it will still continue. The airstrikes will still be an option for the ground commander. And if need be, he can employ it as much as he wants,” sabi pa ni Padilla.