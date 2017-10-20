Tsuper ng dyip mababaon sa utang sa PUV modernization

Iginiit ni ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro na dagdag pasakit lamang para sa mananakay ang pagtsupi sa mga jeepney at hindi umano ito solusyon sa trapiko.

Batay sa lady solon ang planong “modernization” ng gobyerno ay magreresulta sa pagtaas ng pamasahe at maraming jeepney drivers at operators ang mawawalan ng kabuhayan.

Binigyang-diin nito na ang jeepney modernization plan ng Department of Transportation (DOTR) ay mag-a-upgrade lamang sa mga unit ng jeepney at rationalize routes pero hindi naman talaga magiging moderno ang sistema ng pampublikong transportasyon.

“The proposed modernization plan will only lead to small operators under huge debt and many displaced drivers,” pangangatwiran ni Castro.

Base aniya sa DOTR, ang isang unit ng modernized jeepney ay nagkakahalaga ng P1.8M.

Ayon sa gobyerno P80,000 ang halaga ng magiging subsidiya para sa kada unit kaya naman may limang porsiyentong equity, anim na porsiyentong interes at babayaran sa loob ng pitong taon ang bawat unit.

“Expensive modernized jeepneys will only lead to fare hikes with the proposed subsidy package of the government. Operators will not be able to afford the new units and will only pass the burden to commuters,” paliwanag ng kongresista.

Nilinaw din ng mambabatas na ang jeepney phase out ay hindi makakalutas sa problema ng trapiko at polusyon sa hangin.

Sinasabing dalawang porsiyento lamang ang populasyon ng PUJs (public utility jeepneys) sa kalakhang Maynila.

“Majority of registered vehicles in our country are private vehicles which cause heavy traffic in large volumes and also emit pollutant smoke. The government should not single out the jeepneys if their objective is to solve the traffic problem and air pollution in the country,” sabi ni Castro.

Panghuli, klinaro nito na hindi sila tutol sa modernisasyon, ang itinutulak anila ay genuine, mass-oriented nationalist at democratic modernization ng buong transport system sa bansa.

“We urge the Duterte administration to reevaluate their jeepney modernization plan. Genuine modernization of the transport system should be safe, efficient, affordable and nationalized,” pagtatapos ni Castro.