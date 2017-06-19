TREASON VS NOYNOY AT TRILLANES IBINASURA

Ibinasura ng Ombudsman ang kasong treason at espionage laban kina dating Pangulong Benigno ‘Noynoy’ Aquino III at Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV kaugnay ng isinagawang back-channeling talks sa China noong kainitan ng pormahan ng mga barkong pandigma ng China at Pilipinas sa Scarbo­rough Shoal noong 2012.

Sa ipinalabas na reso­lusyon ng Ombudsman, wala silang nakitang probable cause sa treason at espionage at wala ring ebidensiya na magpapatunay na nagkaroon ng conspiracy sa pagitan nina Aquino at Trillanes, taliwas sa reklamo ng complainants.

Ang reklamo ay ini­hain nina Gen. Roberto­ T. Lastimoso, Dr. Enrico­ Sampang, Judge Moslemen T. Macarambon, dating Congressman­ Ronald Adamat at Dr. ­Dioscoro Esteban, Jr. noong Mayo 6, 2016.

Inireklamo nila ang dalawa sa paglabag sa Articles 114, Treason, at 117, Espionage, ng ­Revised Penal Code.

Sa nasabing reklamo,­ kinuwestiyon ng complainants ang isinagawang­ backchannel negotiations ni Trillanes, na kumilos umano dahil sa basbas ni Aquino.

“Treason is a war crime. It is not an all-time offense… While there is peace, there are no traitors. There must be actual­ hostilities… Backchannel­ negotiations with China cannot be construed as ‘giving aid to enemy’,” ayon sa resolusyon ng Ombudsman na ipinamahagi ni Trillanes sa ­Senate media.

“As a result of the ­intense stand-off in April and May 2012 between Chinese and Philippines vessels in the Scarbo­rough Shoal, Pres. Aquino’s action of exploring­ means of peacefully settling the on-going ­issue with China was for the interest of the Philippines.

It is an inherent presidential power to pursue negotiations with other States. On the other­ hand, Sen. Trillanes merely acted under Pres. Aquino’s instruction to negotiate with Chinese representatives in ­order to ease the escalating tension between the two States,” paliwanag pa ng Ombudsman.

Sa ginawang pagbasura ng Ombudsman­ sa reklamo laban kay Trillanes, sinabi ng ­senador na nagpapatunay lang ito na kaya isinampa ang kaso laban sa kanya ay para i-harass at sirain ang kanyang reputasyon.