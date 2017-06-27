Training camp sa Pinoy athletes

Lumusot na sa ikatlo at huling pagbasa ang House BIll 5615 o ang pagtatayo ng National Sports Training Center (NSTC) para sa mga atletang Filipino.

Ayon kay House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, itatayo ang training camp para sa athletes, coaches at referees sa Clark Green City, Pampanga.

“The NSTC shall have facilities and amenities, which shall be at par with international standards, for the 32 Olympic sports and other non-Olympic sports,” ani Alvarez.

Kabilang sa sasanayin sa athlete camp ang Aquatics; Archery; Arnis; Athletics; Badminton; Baseball; Basketball; Billiard and Snookers; BMX and Cycling; Bowling; Boxing; Chess; Dance sport; Equestrian; Fencing; Football; Futsal; Handball; Gymnastics; Judo at Karatedo.

Lawn Tennis; Muay Thai; Pencak Silat; Petanque; Rugby; Shooting; Softball; Soft Tennis; Squash; Table Tennis; Taekwondo; Triathlon; Volleyball; Weightlifting; Wrestling; Wushu at iba pang uri ng palakasan.

Ang mga tanggapan na nasa ilalim ng Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), Philippine Institute of Sports (PIS) at Sports Hall of Fame ay ililipat lahat sa NSTC.