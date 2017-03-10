Tinanggal na member ng MMFF Execom, pumalag

WALEY: Tinawag na misinformation ang ­balita sa Bandila nang ­i-banner headline nila na ­“Pamunuan ng MMFF binuwag dahil sa ­naluging film festival.”

‘Yun ang slant na ­tinahak ng reporter ng ABS-CBN na ikina-react ng dating taga-MMFF Execom ng, “Someone just launched a misinformation campaign.”

Nag-status tuloy ang indie producer at ­writer na si Moira Lang ng, “Kami pala ni Edward de los Santos Ca­bagnot ang buong ­PAMU­NUAN NG MMFF, ang film festival na ­NALUGI nitong kapaskuhan. Kaya BINUWAG. Ed, ­binuwag daw tayo.”

Dagdag pa niya, “But I don’t blame Bandila’s newscasters. At most nakuryente sila.

“May nag-feed sa kanila ng anggulong ‘yun. Pinag-isipan. Pinag­­planuhan.

“Obviously this is an orchestrated misinformation campaign to devise a narrative that suits the purpose of those who ­reject the gains of MMFF 2016.”

Bilang miyembro ng MMFF EXECOM, nakasaad na ISANG TAON lang ang tenure ng ­lahat ng miyembro except those representatives from the beneficiaries at iba pang interest groups.

Bukod kina Moira at Ed, napalitan si Atty. Toto Villareal ni Rachel ­Arenas bilang MTRCB representative, si Senator Sonny Angara na papa­litan ni Senator Grace Poe, at si Congressman Alfred Vargas na haha­lilinan ni Ate Vi.

HAVEY: ­Nagkomento si FDCP Chair Liza Diño ON THE NEW MMFF2017 EXECOM LINE UP.

“Was MMFF2016 a success? Kayo ang humusga. Walang tama at mali dahil iba-iba tayo ng pananaw.

“Kung kita ang usapan, the box office receipts were comparably lower from MMFF2015 (1.3B vs 400M) but considering the production budget of most of the 2016 entries, I believe most of them EARNED from the festival.

“To consider whether it was a ‘box-office flop’ is relative to the pro­ducers who made these films.

“Ngunit hindi lang kita ang usapin para ­sukatin ang ­TAGUMPAY ng masasabi nating ­kaisa-isang nationwide celebration of Philippine cinema.

“I’m sure everyone would agree that last year’s MMFF was one of the best line ups we have seen in years.

“Halos wala kang ­itulak kabigin sa mga pelikulang hatid ng MMFF2016.

“Having said that, there are still a lot of things na pwede pang ma-improve. ­Nag-uum­pisa pa lang tayong muli.

“Sabi nga na ni Miss Boots Anson Roa, ‘birth pains’ ang mga challenges na kinaharap ng execom last year. MARAMI PA ANG KAILANGANG I-ADDRESS…”

Ngayon ang ­unang meeting ng bagong MMFF Execom.

