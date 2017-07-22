TINABLA NG PALASYO

Inayawan ng Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) ang kagustuhan ng Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) na maging host ng 30th Southeast Asian Games 2019.

Ang 2019 hosting ay dapat nakatoka sa Brunei na naunang bumitaw.

Ang perang ipantutustos ng national government sports agency para sa biennial sportsfest na ginawa na rin sa bansa noong 1981, 1991 at 2005, ayon kay PSC Chairman William ‘Butch’ Ramirez, sa halip ay ilalagak na lang sa rehabilitasyon sa matatapos ng digmaan sa Marawi City sa Mindanao.

“Due to the current situation in Mindanao and the problem of terrorism and atrocities, we regret to inform you that we will no longer push through with the hosting of the biennial event,” pinarating kahapong sulat ni Ramirez sa kontrobersyal na si POC president Jose ‘Peping’ Cojuangco, Jr.

“It has been resolved that government resources­ be focused in the rehabilitation and rebuilding of Mindanao, specially Marawi,” hirit pa niya.

Pero ginarantiyahan­ naman ni Ramirez ang gobyerno pa rin ang sasagot sa paglahok ng bansa­ sa 29th SEA Games 2017 sa Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia sa Aug. 19-30 at maging sa 32nd Summer Olympic Games 2020 sa Tokyo, Japan.

At hindi rin niya sinasara ang pinto sa muling pag-ako ng mga Pinoy na maging host ng biennial sports extravaganza.

“When all is clear and peace and order has improved after 2020 Olympics and in the future, we are positive and willing to host the SEA Games or any other international sporting events,” pana­pos ng PSC top honcho.