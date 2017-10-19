Telcos rerendahan sa kulelat na internet connection

Bawas banas na ang mabagal na koneksyon ng internet sa Pilipinas kapag naisabatas ang isang panu­kala na inihain sa Kamara na pumupuntiryang ikla­sipika ang broadband access bilang ‘basic service’ o pangunahing serbisyo.

Sa ilalim ng House Bill No. 5337 (Act Expanding the Powers of the NTC and Classifying Internet Service, including Broadband Service, as a Basic Tele­communications Service) ay maoobliga ang telecommunications companies o telcos na magbigay ng mabilis na internet connection dahil kung hindi ay mahaharap sila sa matinding multa.

Nagpahayag na rin ng suporta ang National Tele­communications Commission (NTC) sa naturang panukala.

“We express our wholehearted appreciation for the proposed amendments (to the law) contained in House Bill 5337, specifically in the areas of expanded responsibilities of the NTC, immunity from civil suit, reclassification of Internet/broadband as a basic service and specific rights for end users,” ayon sa position paper ni NTC Commissioner Gamaliel Cordoba.

Iniakda ni Makati City Rep. Luis Campos Jr. ang HB 5337 para masolusyunan ang problema sa makupad, hindi maayos, at magastos na internet access sa pamamagitan ng pagpapalakas sa kapangyarihan ng NTC na rendahan ang serbisyo.