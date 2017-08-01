TEAM MANILA WORLD SERIES CHAMPS!

Nilampaso ng Team Manila-Philippines ang defending champion Central Hemet Xplozion 7-1 para agawin ang korona ng Pony International 18-U Girls Softball World Series sa Diamond Valley Park sa Valley-Wide Recreation District sa Hemet, California.

Hindi nagpakabog ang mga Pinays sa pangunguna ng ace pitcher mula Norzagaray, Bulacan na si Alma Tauli, 16, na nangur­yente ng five strikeouts sa six innings.

“The girls deserve the win because we were able to keep our composure and were not intimidated by the defending champions so our errors were limi­ted,” bulalas ni coach Anna Santiago.

Nagpalipad ng solo homer sa second si Nichole Padasas, sinundan ng isa pang belter ni Christine Bautista sa fourth.

“We express our heartfelt thanks to the Filipino community in South California for their support and hospitality,” pahayag ni Manila Softball president Che Borromeo, sunod ang pasasalamat sa supporters ng team na sina Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada at ICTSI.

Ayon naman kay Rodolfo Tingzon Sr. na founder ng Pony sa Pilipinas, ­unang pagkakataon na mula Asia — at Filipinas pa — ang nagkampeon sa torneo.