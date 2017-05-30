Tax reform bill sinertipikahang urgent

Sinertipikahang “urgent” ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang tax reform bill nitong Lunes, Mayo 29, ngayong taon.

Nabatid na ipinarating ni Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea ang sertipikasyon sa pamamagitan ng liham kay House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez at Senate President Aquilino ‘Koko’ Pimentel.

“The benefits to be derived from this tax reform measure will sustainably finance the government’s envisioned massive investments in infrastructure thereby encouraging economic activity and job creation, as well as fund the desired increase in the public budget for health, education and social programs to alleviate poverty,” bahagi ng nilalaman ng liham ni Pangulong Duterte.

Ayon kay Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez, ang pagkakasertipika ni Duterte sa panukala ay inaasahang magbibigay-daan upang maaprubahan ito bago mag-adjourn ang Kongreso sa Hunyo 2.

Ilan sa importanteng nilalaman ng panukala, ayon sa Department of Finance (DOF), ang pagpapababa ng lower personal income tax rates, anim na porsiyentong flat rate para sa estate at donor’s taxes, pagbaklas ng ilang value added tax exemptions, pautay-utay na dagdag sa singil ng excise taxes para sa mga produktong petrolyo, 5-bracket excise tax structure para sa automobiles na may dalawang taon na phase-in period para sa adjustments at P10 kada litrong buwis sa sweetened beverages.