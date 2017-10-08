Tamang tao ang ipuwesto sa PACC

Umaasa ang isang kongresista na walang magiging sagabal sa legal na usapin kaugnay ng pagbuo ng bagong komisyon na Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) at ang mai­pupuwesto rito ay ang mga karapat-dapat na tao.

“I certaily hope that the EO can withstand any legal review as to its constitutionality. I would also wish that the right people will be chosen very rigidly and those to be appointed are very good people for its proper and effective implementation,” wika ni Bagong Henerasyon Party-list Representative Bernadette Herrera-Dy.

Ang pagbuo umano sa PACC ay balido at salig sa kapangyarihan ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte.

“The now-defunct Presidential Anti-Graft Commission was created and abolished via presidential executive order.

The new Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission is created via presidential executive order. The exercise of presidential plenary power is validly made with Executive Order (EO) 43, series of 2017. EO 43 basically copies the provisions of executive orders that gave the defunct PAGC its composition, powers, and functions,” ayon sa lady solon.

Panibagong hakbang aniya ito ng Presidente kaakibat ng pangako nito sa mga Pinoy na mawalis ang korapsyon at maikorek ang ‘ethics’ ng mga taga-gobyerno lalo na sa mga regulatory bodies na may koneksyon sa public utilities gaya ng Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS), National Telecommunications Commission (NTC), Toll Regulatory Board at iba pa.