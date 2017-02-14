Supporter sa social media ni PDu30 ipinwesto

Isang masugid na taga­suporta ni Pangulong ­Rodrigo Duterte ang iti­nalaga bilang assistant secretary ng Department of Social Welfare and ­Development (DSWD).

Si Lorraine Marie Badoy ay isa sa mga supporter sa social media ng Pangulo.

Ang appointment ni Badoy ay kinumpirma kahapon ni DSWD Secretary Judy Taguiwalo.

“We are happy to confirm news that Dr. Badoy will be joining us in the DSWD. She will be focal person of the Office of the Secretary in implementing the medicine assistance to drug dependents undergoing rehabilitation,” sabi ng DSWD secretary.

Nabatid na si Asec. Lorraine ay isang doctor of medicine at tumutulong sa mga pamilyang­ nabiktima ng super bagyong Yolanda.

Sa post naman sa Facebook, sinabi naman ni Badoy na magsisi­mula siyang magtrabaho sa DSWD nitong Lunes, Pebrero 13.