Suporta ng diplomatic community hiningi ni PDu30

Umaasa si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na ibubuhos ng diplomatic community ang suporta sa Pilipinas.

“It is valor opportunity to exercise leadership to advance the regional development agenda of forging a rules-based community that puts citizens’ welfare at the heart of every initiative.

The Philippines counts on your full support,” bahagi ng mensahe ng Pangulo sa New Year’s Vin D’ Honneur sa Malakanyang kahapon na dinaluhan ng li­der ng iba’t ibang bansa at diplomatic community.

Kaakibat nito ay hinirit ni PDu30 ang pakikipagtulungan ng diplomatic community para mapalawak ang pagkamit sa hinahangad na pag-unlad ng bawat isa.

“Let us together work to further expand the areas of mutual beneficial collaboration. This New Year, the Philippines takes on the ASEAN Chairmanship with renewed fervor, a sense of purpose,” ayon pa kay PDu30.

Binigyang-diin ni Pangulong Duterte na pinahahalagahan nito ang pakikipagkaibigan sa iba’t ibang mga bansa.