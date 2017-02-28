Napapanahon ang kumalat na speech video sa ­social media ng hindi pinangalanang tao na malamang ay Amerikano at sa Amerika nangyari ang kanyang makabuluhang speech.

Hindi namin alam sa viber group kung kailan nangyari ang speech pero punung-puno ito ng mensahe lalo na sa mga government officials na limitado ang ­panahon sa gobyerno lalo na ‘yung appointees at mga halal na opisyal.

Dalangin nga namin, napanood din ng mga ­government officials ang video na ito para alam nila kung saan sila lulugar, na ang kapangyarihan meron sila ngayon ay pansamantala lang.

Dahil nai-share ito sa social media, nagpasya akong i-share din ito sa inyo na hindi nakapanood para kapulutan ng leksyon na tulad ng mensahe ng nagtalumpati sa video.

Basahin niyo at kayo na lang ang magsabi kung para kanino ba talaga ang mensahe sa speech na ito:

“This is my favorite story of all…Remember who you are!

“There was an undersecretary of defense, whose giving an speech to a large conference for a thousand people and he’s recently retired. He’s a former, one of the former undersecretary of defense.

“As he’s standing in the stage, giving his speech, preparing for his remarks, while he’s talking, he’s taking a sip in a cup of coffee in a styrofoam cup and he looks down and smile and interrupted his prepared remarks.

“And he said, last year, I was undersecretary, and I spoke at exact same event, exact same venue last year. Except last year, while I was undersecretary they flew me here business class, they have a car waiting for me to take me from airport to the hotel. Someone have checked me in and escorted me to my room.

“The next morning I came down stair, someone waiting for me in the lobby and they took me to the same venue, they took me at the back entrance, they took me in the green room and they handed me a cup of coffee in a beautiful ceramic cup.

“He said, I’m no longer undersecretary I flew here coach, I took a taxi from the hotel to airport, I checked myself in, the next morning I took another taxi to this same venue, I walked in the front door and found my way at the back. When I asked somebody, do you have cup of tea, he pointed to the coffee ­machine in the corner and I poured a cup of ­coffee in this ­styrofoam cup.

“The lesson is…the ceramic cup is never meant for me. It meant to the position I hold, I deserve ­styrofoam cup. We all deserve styrofoam cup.

“As you became more successful, as you do well in life, you will be afforded my advantages. People call you sir, mam, carry your luggage, hold the door open for you, they’ll bring you cup of tea without you asking for it. But it’s not meant for you, it’s meant to the position you hold and when you move on they will give all those things to the person replaces you.

“Never ever forget that you only ever deserve a styrofoam cup.” (dpa_btaguinod@yahoo.com)