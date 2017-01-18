Sotto pikon na kay Ubial

Pikon na si Senate Majority Leader Vicente ‘Tito’ Sotto III kay Health Sec. Paulyn Ubial na nag-ugat sa plano ng ahensiya na pamumudmod ng condom sa mga eskuwelahan na mahigpit na tinutulan ng una.

Kahapon ay tinawag ng senador ang kalihim na manhid sa sentimiyento ng isang konserbatibong kultura.

“It’s a boomerang to her. She should not only impose her beliefs on us who oppose but to the entire country,” ayon kay Sotto kasabay ng pagsasabing “it’s insensitive to dismiss the sentiment of a conservative culture just because they failed to implement effective health programs. Your position is temporary but the damage you will cause cannot be reversed.”

Muling nagbanta si Sotto na haharangin niya ang kumpirmasyon ni Ubial sa Commission on Appointments kung itutuloy nito ang pamamahagi ng condom.