Solons natuwa sa acquittal ni Dalquez

Ipinagbunyi, hindi lamang ng mga supporters ni Jennifer Dalquez, kundi sa Mababang Kapulungan ng Kongreso ang acquittal sa kaso ng Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) na si Jennifer Dalquez na nakatakda na sanang bitayin sa United Arab Emirates (UEA).

Pinasamalatan ni ACTS OFW party-list Rep. Aniceto John Bertiz ang UEA at ang gobyerno ng Pilipinas lalo na ang Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) dahil sa hindi paglubay sa kaso ng Pinay DH.

“This verdict also offers hope to our other compatriots who are on death row. While we respect the laws of other countries, we expect our own government to come to the aid of Filipinos especially those who may be innocent of the crimes that they are charged with,” ani Bertiz.

Si Dalquez ay sinintensyahan ng parusang kamatayan sa UEA noong 2015 sa kasong murder matapos mapatay ang kanyang employer na isang Emirati Police noong 2014.

Nakatakda sanang bitayin si Dalquez subalit naglunsad ng “Save Jennifer Dalquez” campaign ang iba’t ibang grupo tulad ng Migrante.

“With this victory, we urge the DFA to exert the same efforts and tenacity for those who are on similar situation as Dalquez’s, and even for the other OFWs who continue to be incarcerated on various charges,” ayon pa kay Bertiz.

Pinapurihan din ni Quezon City Rep. Alfred Vargas ang gobyerno at mga ahensyang tumulong para ma-acquitt si Dalquez.

“The DFA, Migrante Internationale, and other groups and individuals who collectively helped in the plight of Jennider Dalquez should be commended. I hope that very soon Jennifer will reunite with her family here in the Philippines,” ani Vargas