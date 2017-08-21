SHOWBIZ NATAKOT SA KIAN SLAY

TILA MINULAT ni Kian Loyd delos Santos ang mga mata ng maraming Pilipino hinggil sa parami nang paraming kaso ng PAMAMASLANG sa bansa.

Maraming nasapul ang puso at isipan sa ba­lita ng 17-anyos na high school student na walang awang pinatay ng mga pulis Kalookan.

Maging ang mga taga-showbiz ay nadurog ang puso sa kuwento ng 11th Grader na si Kian, na isa sa mga biktima ng mas pinaigting na kampanya laban sa droga ng kasalukuyang administrasyon.

Si Iza Calzado ay may post sa Facebook na, “Kian was a grade 11 student. I have a brother in 8th grade.

“Hindi ko maisip ano ang gagawin ko kung mangyari ‘yun sa kanya.

“If it happened to them, it could happen to any of our loved ones or even to us. Stop the senseless killings please.”

***

Si Agot Isidro, bukod sa pagtu-tweet ng quotes from Elie Wiesel tulad ng, “To forget the dead would be akin to killing them a second time,” ay may kasama ring tweet na “#JusticeForKian and for many lives lost. #StopTheKillings #Ne­verForget.”

Sabi pa ni Agot sa Twitter, “Remain steadfast. Choose right over wrong. Always.”

Isa pa niyang tweet, “Sana hindi mabaon sa limot ang nangyari kay Kian, atbp. Medyo may short term memory kasi tayo. Ok lang maipon ang galit, sobra na kasi.”

***

Si Bianca Gonzalez-Intal ay emosyonal sa tweet na, “‘Yung puso ko nadudurog kasama ng magulang ni Kian.

“Ganito na lang ba lagi? ‘Yung napapatay, nagiging statistic na lang? #JusticeForKian”

***

Si 2017 Bb. Pilipinas-International Mariel­ de Leon ay may tweet na, “Bloody Philippines.”

Dugtong pa ng socially aware na beauty queen, “It’s hard to wrap my mind around the fact that people are okay with murder because their leader says it is okay.”

***

Ang tweet ni Jim Paredes, “I am VERY angry. They killed this young boy. If you are, EXPRESS IT. We cannot allow our country to be ruled by evil. #JusticeForKian”

***

Si Atom Araullo ay makahulugan ang tweet na, “Define terrorism: in Barcelona, 13 dead in an attack by alleged ISIS-ins­pired group. In the PH, 25 dead overnight in the hands of police.”

***

Maging si Direk Carlos Siguion-Reyna ay nabahala sa istorya ng inosenteng kabataan na si Kian, na nangangarap maging pulis, pero nasayang ang buhay sa kamay ng mga tiwa­ling pulis.

Post ni Direk Carlitos sa FB, “To Phi­lippine-based friends in film, TV, theater (on-camera and off-camera): Anyone care to join me in a short (5-7 minute) film project on indiscriminate killings of innocents and ‘collateral damage’ happening now?

“One shooting day (two max), non-profit, no talent fees (decent food, hours, conditions), no commercial release, just free dissemination on internet. Hoping this would be shot in three weeks from now.

“Caveat: This could have challenging career consequences on some or all participants du­ring these difficult times.

“To the actors: I just decided this today. I have a story idea, but the script will still be written shortly, and I don’t yet have a final idea on parts to be cast.

“Those who volunteer would most likely influence the writing and casting.

“Please PM me if interested; I will PM you on developments. Thank you.”

Ang daming taga-industriya ang agad na sumagot sa panawagan ng premyadong direktor at handang magbi­gay ng kanilang libreng serbisyo.

Dalangin namin na magkaroon ng hustisya ang pagpaslang kay Kian at sa marami pang ibang nabiktima ng malawakang ‘war on drugs’ na ito.

Harinawang mati­gil na rin ang kaliwa’t kanang pamamaslang at matuldukan na ang kultura ng karahasan.