Show of force: Panalo kinabig ng Palasyo

Sa isinagawang ‘show of force’ ng grupong sumu­suporta at kontra kay Pa­ngulong Rodrigo Duterte noong Sabado, ipinagma­laki ng isang opisyal ng Malacañang na mas marami ang dumalo sa rally ng maka-administrasyon.

Sa araw ng ika-31 ani­bersaryo ng EDSA Revolution, nagtipun-tipon ang mga anti-Duterte sa People Power Monument sa EDSA habang ang sumusuporta sa administrasyon ay sa Quirino Grandstand naman sa Maynila.

“Former President Benigno Aquino III, Senator Franklin Drilon, Senator Paolo Benigno Aquino IV and Senator Francis Pangi­linan joined the protesters at the People Power Monument which was estima­ted to be around 1,200 as of eight in the evening,” ayon sa statement na ipinalabas ng Presidential Communications Office (PCO)

“Around 210,000 supporters of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte were gathered at the same time at the Quirino Grandstand. Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre, Health Secretary Paulyn Ubial, and Senator Alan Peter Cayetano were among those who joined the rall­y on the first day and deli­vered short speeches before the crowd,” pagmamalaki ng Palasyo.

“The Philippine National Police-National­ Capital Region Police Office (PNP-NCRPO) estimated the crowd to have peaked by 215,000 at nine in the evening,” dagdag pa sa statement.

Itinuturing naman ni PCO Secretary Martin Andanar na buhay na buhay ang demokrasya sa ilalim ng administrasyong Duterte.

“Ang People Power ay tayong lahat na mga Pilipino… ipakita sa buong mundo na buhay na buhay ang demokrasya. Kaya tayo nandito dahil we want to defend democracy and defend freedom,” sigaw ni Anda­nar sa rally nitong Sabado ng gabi.