Sec. Aguirre, ‘clown’ ng Duterte admin – De Lima

Tinawag ni Sen. Leila de Lima si Justice Sec. Vitaliano Aguirre II na “clown” ng administrasyong Duterte na walang ginagawa kundi magpakalat ng mga peke at maling balita upang siraan ang mga taga-oposisyon.

“The objective of the fake news preceded any verification of the facts, which is to discredit the opposition’s anti-martial law call as a pro-Maute and pro-terrorist position. The destruction of any and all opposition to martial law in Mindanao may embolden the regime to expand Martial Law throughout the rest of the country,” ani De Lima.

Nais umanong palabasin ni Aquirre na mayroong sabwatan ang grupo ng oposisyon at Maute group upang higit na magdulot ito ng takot at palabasing malawak at hindi na makontrol ang banta ng terorismo sa buong bansa.

“Aguirre’s latest blunder therefore seems more like a calculated step to hype up the terrorist scare by painting a picture of a malevolent conspiracy behind the Marawi crisis involving prominent members of the opposition,” ayon pa kay De Lima.

Sa kabila nito naniniwala ang senadora na hindi na maloloko ni Aguirre ang taumbayan dahil sira na ang kredibilidad ng kalihim dahil sa mga sablay na pagtuturo at malisyosong tirada sa mga taga-oposisyon.

Nilulutong nationwide Martial Law

Bahagi umano ng nilulutong deklarasyon ng nationwide Martial Law ang malisyosog pag-uugnay ni Sec. Aguirre sa mga taga-oposisyon sa Marawi criris.

Ito ang paniwala ni Sen. De Lima hinggil sa mainit na isyu ng mali-maling impormasyon ni Aguirre laban kina Sens. Bam Aquino, Antonio Trillanes, Rep. Gary Alejano at Ronald Llamas.

Ayon kay de Lima, tila gustong bigyang-katwiran ng gobyerno ang mas malakas na threat ng mga terorista para ideklara ang pambansang batas militar.

“This operation is now working overtime to deodorize martial law and to link those who oppose it to the Maute group or ISIS,” ani De Lima.