SC limitado ang powers sa EJKs

Inamin ni Supreme Court Chief Justice Ma. Lourdes Sereno na nakatali ang kamay ng hudikatura pagdating sa ‘extrajudicial killings.’

Maari lamang uma­nong gumawa ng hakbang ang hudikatura sa sanda­ling maisampa na sa korte ang kaso.

“The problem is we have a Constitution that places judiciary is the last part of the process… because of this sequence, we find ourselves timid­ because we do not do investigation, we do not file cases, so the limitations remain,” paliwanag ni Sereno.

Gayundin naniniwala si Sereno sa mga naiulat na EJKs, marami sa kanila ang hindi isinampa ang kaso sa korte.

“The executive implements the law and has the sole monopoly of the use of force. When force is used and results in death, legal questions come in and that are brought before the courts.

But so far we have not had so many questions brought before us,” dagdag pa ni Sereno.

Nabatid na sa libu-libong kaso ng mga napatay sa drug war sa loob ng 13 buwan sa poder ng Duterte administratibo, isang kaso lamang ang nakarating sa SC noong nakaraang Enero.