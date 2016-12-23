SBMA officials sa tangkang pagpuslit ng asukal pinaiimbestigahan

Pinaiimbestigahan ni Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) Chairman Martin Dino ang mga tiwaling opisyales sa pinamumunuang tanggapan na nangasiwa sa shipment ng may 200,000 metriko toneladang asukal na tinangkang ipuslit papasok ng bansa ­mula Thailand dahil sa kakulangan sa dokumento.

Nabatid na bukod sa pagsalang sa imbestigasyon ng mga sangkot na tiwa­ling opisyales ng SBMA na nanga­siwa sa shipment ng asukal ay iniutos din ni Dino ang pagkansela sa isa sa pinakamalaking shipment ng asukal ngayong taon.

Napag-alamang inataa­san ni Dino si Trade Facilitation & Compliance Department officer-in-charge Ro­bert Bana na i-recall ang certificate of eligibility at admission permit na naunang inis­yu sa locator/importer Subic Bay Free Trade Center, Inc., dahil sa “suspicious circumstances” kabilang ang kawalan ng dokumentasyon.

“Let me emphasize that I have zero tolerance for any form of smuggling ­under my watch. The Duterte administration needs all the revenues it can raise to fund the government’s big ticket infrastructure projects and to deliver vital social services, especially education and health, to the disadvantaged sectors,” giit ni Dino.