Santo Papa nanalangin para sa Marawi City

Nagpaabot ng panalangin at pakikiisa sa biktima ng digmaan sa Marawi City si Pope Francis dahil sa dinaranas nitong kaguluhan.

Ito ang inihayag ni Ozamis Archbishop Martin Jumoad kung saan nagkaroon ng maigsing pagkakataon na makausap ang Santo Papa Francisco kasabay na rin ng pagtanggap nito ng ‘pallium’ sa Vatican.

“So touching when I kiss his hand and I told him that I am from Mindanao in Ozamis.

I could see that his face was very much interested to listen more and then he told me, ‘I know that you suffered a lot there.

It was a very touching moment because immediately he said, I know you suffered a lot. I know, and for that I pray for you and for your people’. That is the message that he gave to me,” sabi pa ni arsobispo.