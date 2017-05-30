Sanib-puwersa vs Maute ikakasa

Nagbigay ng paliwanag ang Malacañang sa inilutang na posibilidad ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte kaugnay sa pagsasanib-puwersa ng tropa ng gobyerno at ng mga rebeldeng grupo gaya ng Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) at New People’s Army (NPA) para labanan ang terror group na naghahasik ng ligalig sa bansa.

Ayon kay Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella, ang pahayag ng Pangulo ukol dito ay kabuntot ng inalok na suporta ng ilang rebeldeng grupo.

“The offer of PRRD (President Rodrigo Roa Duterte) came after (former Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao) Governor Nur Misuari wrote offering support.

So, you know, he sets an example of rising above self interest, to close ranks against a brutal foreign enemy, the ISIS, which is both anti-Islam and anti-Filipino, and thirdly, anti-humanity. So we appreciate that,” paglilinaw ni Abella.

Nakadepende na aniya sa puwersa ng gobyerno at mga rebel groups kung paano maisasakatuparan ang apela ng Pangulo.

Ayon naman kay Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesperson Restituto Padilla Jr., ang panawagan ni Pangulong Duterte ay upang mapagkaisa ang mga puwersa para labanan ang mga naninira sa Pilipinas gaya ng mga teroristang grupo.

“Iyan ay panawagan ng Pangulo, I think, na ginawa na niya noong araw pa na magkaisa na lang tayo, labanan natin ang — nag-united ang mga naninira ng ating bansa.

Kasama na diyan ‘yung mga armadong elemento na ‘to. So we have been successfully a partner of the peace process in regard to the MNLF, and the CPLA.

And in that peace process was an integration mechanism of former fighters of the MNLF and the CPLA into the Armed Forces.

If such a mechanism is employed for the benefit of the MILF once we are done with our talks, then so be it because these are all welcome developments that we have been doing with the two previous talks that we have had with the MNLF and the CPLA,” pagbanggit ni Padilla sa press briefing sa Malacañang kahapon.