SALUDUHAN NATIN SILA!

Nagdesisyon ang Philippine Olympic Committee na iitsapuwera na ang magastos na presentasyon sa closing­ ceremonies ng 29th Southeast Asian Games sa Kuala Lumpur kagabi.

Simpleng turnover na lang ang inihirit ng POC para sa hosting ng Pilipinas ng 30th SEA Games sa 2019, ayon kay POC president Jose Cojuangco Jr.

“It will not take five minutes for the turnover because the program prepared by Malaysia is highlighted by the celebration of the Independence Day of the host country and as overall champion of the Games,” paliwanag niya.

Umapela rin si Cojuangco­ sa sports cri­tics­ na sa halip na pulaan, ipagyabang at saluduhan ang Filipino athletes kahit­ hindi nila kinayang i-­deliver ang inasahang gold medal­ output. Kinapos din ang PHL delegation nga­yon sa produksiyon sa mga ­nakaraang Games.

“All of us, including the critics, should rally­ behind the 2019 Philippine hosting and support our athletes in any way we can,” hirit ni ­Cojuangco.

Sa kalagitnaan ng biennial meet ay dala na ng POC finance officer sa Kuala Lumpur ang memo­randum of agreement sa pagitan ng POC at Department of Tourism, pati ang P8-million check para sa cultural presentation.

Pero hindi na umano maisisingit sa host country at Malaysian Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee ang pla­nong 20-minute presentation dahil bago pa ang Games ay na-finalized na ang closing program.

“And the CDM (chef de mission), who attended­ the CDM meeting before and during the Games, could not even show the POC board a program that included a Philippine cultural show,” dagdag ng POC head.

Kaysa gumastos ng malaking halaga na hindi naman pakikinaba­ngan ng mga atleta, mas magandang ilaan na lang umano ito sa hosting.

Tumapos ng sixth ang Pilipinas sa 2017 SEAG sa inaning 24-33-64 gold-silver-bronze.

Pareho ng placing sa Singapore SEAG noong 2015, pero may 29 top podium finishes ang bansa.

FINAL MEDAL

STANDINGS

COUNTRY G S B

Malaysia 145 92 86

Thailand 72 86 88

Vietnam 58 50 60

Singapore 57 58 73

Indonesia 38 63 90

Philippines 24 33 64

Myanmar 7 10 20

Cambodia 3 2 12

Laos 2 3 21

Brunei 0 5 9

Timor Leste 0 0 3