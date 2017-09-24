SALN ng gabinete ni Digong ‘di na mabubusisi

Malabo nang mabusisi ang kabuuan ng statement of assests, liabilities and networth o SALN ng mga gabinete ni Pangulong Duterte dahil sa implementasyon ng Data Privacy Act na naging epektibo ngayong taon.

Sa ilalim ng Data Privacy Act, obligado ang date protection officers na takpan o lagyan ng black marker ang ilang delatye ng SALN para protektahan ang ‘right to privacy’ ng mga nagtatrabaho sa gobyerno kabilang na ang mga miyembro ng gabinete.

Binigyang katwiran kahapon ni Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella na bagamat isinusulong ng Duterte administration ang prinsipyo ng transparency at accountability, mayroon din aniyang ‘right to privacy’ ang mga miyembro ng gabinete.

Iginiit ni Abella na ang DPA ay naaayon sa global data protection regulations pero ang kasalukuyang SALN form ay hindi pa nabago kayat kailangan pa itong amiyendahan.

Nilinaw ni Abella na ang mga sensitibong impormasyon lamang sa SALN ang nilagyan ng black marker pero hindi ito ang impormasyon sa assets, liabilities and networth kundi personal data gaya ng miyembro ng pamilya, address ng bahay at iba pa.

“Members of PRRD’s Cabinet accomplished and submitted their declared SALNs in accordance with the law.

However, SALNs are public documents and to ensure the privacy and security of the official and their family, sensitive information has been blacked out. What was redacted are not information on assets, liabilities, and net worth but personal data like family members, home address, among others. We must take note that the current SALN form has not been amended to comply with the data privacy in consonance with the global requirements/standards,” pahayag ni Abella.