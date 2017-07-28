Romualdez, PHL envoy to US 

Itinalagang Philippine Ambassador to the United States si media executive at Philippine Star columnist Jose Manuel ‘Babe’ Romualdez, ayon sa Malacañang kahapon.

“We are confident that with Mr. Romualdez at the helm of the Philippine embassy at Washington, D.C., will further strengthen PH-US relations and promote stronger cooperation between the two countries,” pahayag ni Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella kasunod ng pagkakatalaga kay Romualdez bilang bagong US Ambassador.

Nauna rito ay itinalaga ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte noong 2016 si diplomat Marciano Paynor bilang US ambassador na nagsisilbi ring Malacañang chief protocol officer na siya ring tumatayong 2017 ASEAN National Organizing Council’s director ­general for operations.