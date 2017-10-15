Revolutionary government ‘irrelevant’ – Magdalo solon

Pinabulaanan na ng Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) at Department of National Defense (DND) ang posibilidad hinggil sa pagkakaroon ng destabilization plot.

Kaya hindi umano maintindihan ni Magdalo Party-List Rep. Gary Alejano kung ano ang pinaghuhugutan at kung saan nanggagaling ang impormasyon si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte hinggil sa diumano’y ‘imagined destabilization’.

“We have a working democratic government at present. As president, Duterte has access to all legal options that he may exhaust to quell any attempt of destabilization.

A revolutionary government is irrelevant,” ayon sa inilabas na pahayag ni Alejano kahapon.

Ang banta aniya ng Pangulong Duterte na pagdedeklara ng Martial Law sa buong bansa o pagtatatag ng isang re­volutionary government ay naglalantad na wala ito diumanong kapasidad na mamuno sa kabila ng taglay nitong kapangya­rihan bilang pinakamataas na lider ng bansa.

“Such threats are mere attempts to mask his own shortcomings. However, the people can now see through his lies.

May our countrymen and other government institutions not be swayed on made up stories creating ima­gined crises to justify violations of the Constitution. We must remain cri­tical of unfounded claims aimed to feed fear,” pagdidiin ni Alejano.

Kaugnay nito, nana­nawagan ang Magdalo solon sa AFP na bilang ‘defenders’ ng demokrasya ay laging gamiting gabay ang Konstitusyon.

“It is the same Constitution that Duterte threatens to abolish which provides the basis for the AFP to abide with the president as its Commander in Chief.

Absent of this, the AFP has no basis to follow the orders of Duterte as they are not the private army of this but of the entire Filipino citizenry,” pagpupunto ni Alejano.

“Minsan na pong naloko ang taumbayan noong kampanya. Our nation cannot afford to be fooled once more,” giit nito.