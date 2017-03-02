RESBAK TIME

Nangangamoy gantihan sa kampo ng admi­nistrasyon at oposisyon.

Ito ay matapos na magpahayag ng kahandaan si Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Secretary Salvador Panelo na rebyuhin ang ipinagkaloob na amnestiya kay Senator Antonio Trillanes IV.

“I don’t know of the facts of the case yet but there are some legal quarters expressing­ the same uncertainty­ or doubt on that. I’ll go over the case. Then, I’ll give you my proper­ response,” paliwanag ni Panelo sa panayam ng media sa Malacañang kahapon.

Binigyang-diin ni Panelo na kapag invalid­ ang amnestiya na iginawad kay Trillanes ay dapat na ibalik sa kulu­ngan ang senador.

“Anything that is not the law can be a pre­cedent. It is always in the context of the law. So kung nagbigay siya­ ng amnesty na mali, eh hindi valid iyon. But I don’t know the facts of the case,” pahayag pa ni Panelo.

Gayunman, iginiit ni Panelo na ang hinahabol lamang ng administrasyong Duterte ay ang mga law breakers.

“We are not in the business of persecuting people. We are in the business of prosecuting people who violate the law and as the President says it is his duty to protect and serve the people,” ani Panelo.

Matatandaang pinagkalooban ni dating Pangulong Benigno Aquino­ III ng amnestiya­ si Trillanes at iba pang nahaharap sa rebelyon sa nangya­ring Oakwood Munity sa Manila Peninsula siege noong Nobyembre 2007.