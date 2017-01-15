Relasyong PH-US iigi pag-upo ni Trump — Palasyo

Kung magpapakita ng respeto ay walang dahilan para sungitan ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang Amerika lalo na sa pag-upo ng bagong lider nito na si US President-elect Donald Trump.

Kumpiyansa si Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella na magiging mainam ang relasyon ng Pilipinas at Amerika sa ilalim ng pamumuno ni Trump.

Ipinaliwanag ni Abella na base sa mga “actuations” o kinikilos ni Pa­ngulong Duterte, kapansin-pansin na hindi naman ito madamot sa pagbibigay-galang lalo na kung may respetong ipinapakita rito.

“I think it’s based on a mutual respect and I think there’s a mutual respect between — presently up to this point, there seems to be a mutual respect between President-elect Trump and President Duterte. So, naniniwala po ako na ganun din po siguro ang pagpapatakbo ng ating mga relationships na it’s a question of…

The President is very keen that the Philippines is respected and its sove­reignty, independence, is respected.

So I expect, we can expect that given the fact that the President-elect Trump seems to understand where the President, where President Duterte is coming from, I believe we will have better relationships,” anang spokesman ng Palasyo sa isang panayam kahapon.