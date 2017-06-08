Reinforcement sa Maute kung patatagalin pa ang laban

Iginiit ng isang mambabatas sa Mababang Kapulungan ng Kongreso na magkakaroon ng reinforcement ang Maute at Abu Sayyaf Group kapag tumagal pa ang military operation sa Marawi City.

Ayon kay Surigao del Sur Rep. Johnny Pimentel, kailangang tapusin na ng Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) ang pagdurog sa Maute at Abu Sayyaf Group sa Marawi City sa lalong madaling panahon bago pa makahingi ng saklolo ang mga terorista.

“This is why the Armed Forces should swiftly demolish the terrorists in Marawi — and nip the problem in the bud — before it develops into something larger,” ani Pimentel.

Masyado umanong mapanganib kung tatagal pa ang giyera sa Marawi City dahil hindi imposible na makahingi ng reinforcement ang mga kalaban mula sa iba’t ibang bahagi ng Mindanao.

Mas nakakatakot pa aniya kung sumaklolo ang international terrorist sa Maute at Abu Sayyaf Group kaya dapat tapusin na ang pagpulbos sa mga terorista.

“We do not want the clashes there to drag out, because this is precisely what the enemy wants. The longer the fighting, the more they’ll be celebrated before the eyes of IS followers abroad who might be roused to join a warped glorious struggle in Mindanao,” giit pa ng kongresista.