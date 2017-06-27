Rebelyon aagapan ng AFP

Pursigido, ayon sa Malacañang, ang Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) na wakasan ang problema sa rebelyon upang hindi na maging banta pa sa ibang bahagi ng bansa.

“The AFP remains committed to the decisive resolution of this rebellion to ensure that the Maute-Daesh/ISIS terrorist rebels will not be able to pose a threat in any part of the Philippines,” pahayag ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella.

Kaugnay nito ay binigyang-diin ni Abella na ang suporta at partisipasyon ng publiko at local government units (LGUs) ay magdudulot ng mala­king kapakinabangan sa problema.

“LGUs and the citizens will play a key role in ensuring that terrorism shall not thrive in this part of Asia,” ayon pa kay Abella.