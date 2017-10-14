Rating ni VP Leni umabante, diskarte ni Speaker Alvarez ‘di type kaya lagpak

Malaking bagay sa pag-angat ng rating ni Vice President Leni Robredo ang mga kampanya nito para maibsan ang kahirapan.

Ito ang pananaw ni Akbayan Rep. Tom Villarin kaya mula sa net satisfaction na +36 noong Hunyo ay umakyat sa +41 ang rating ni VP Leni nitong nagdaang buwan base sa third quarter survey ng Social Weather Stations (SWS) na isinagawa noong Setyembre 23 hanggang Setyembre 27, ngayong taon.

Ayon kay Villarin, tama ang ginagawa ni VP Robredo na aksyunan ang kahirapan na panguna­hing problema na kinakaharap ng bansa.

“Her grassroots work with impoverished communities is her natural strength but she also strongly provides critical insights on national issues that show leadership,” pahayag ni Villarin.

“People also tend to look up to the VP when the President falters, hewing to a constitutional succession scenario,” dagdag nito.

Sa usapin naman ng pagbulusok ng ratings ni House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez na mula sa +16 ay naging +8, ikinomento ni Villarin na mara­ming kababayan ang tutol sa mga polisiya na itinutulak nito sa Kamara.

“Speaker Alvarez decline in popularity especially in Mindanao is a rejection of his po­licy push in Congress that doesn’t sit well with them. These include Martial Law, impeachment, and local dynamics with Duterte’s allies,” batay pa kay Villarin.