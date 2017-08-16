Puwesto ni Faeldon nakabitin

Nakasalalay sa magiging report ng Senado at Kongreso ang desis­yon hinggil sa magiging tadhana ni Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon kung ito ba ay tuluyan nang sisibakin o mananatili pa sa puwesto.

Ito ang pahayag ng Malacañang hinggil sa P6.4 bilyong shabu controversy na kinakaharap ng Bureau of Customs (BOC).

“From the Palace, the President said he will wait for the reports of both chambers of Congress before deciding how to best address issues in the Bureau of Customs,” paha­yag ni Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella sa press briefing sa Malacañang kahapon.

Nauna nang iginiit ng Dangerous Drugs Board Committee ng House of Representatives na sibakin ang BOC chief dahilan sa diumano’y gross incompetence at corruption.

“We note that the statement of the House Dangerous Drugs Committee and chair and we await other reports,” dagdag ni Abella.